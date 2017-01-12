Coroner identifies missing Shelton man

The Mason County Coroner’s Office has identified a missing Shelton man who was found dead Jan. 11 near Stump Lake.
The man has been identified as Christopher Adam Case, 34, who had been reported missing Tuesday. His body was found the next day in a wooded area off of Cloquallam Road. The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
“He appeared to have been deceased for several days,” Coroner Wes Stockwell told The Olympian.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Case’s death.
“You never would have met a kinder person in your life,” said his mother, Gail Arrington of Rochester.
Comments