What’s Happening for Jan. 14

Jan. 14
Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet: South Puget Sound Community College will host at 6 p.m. in the college’s Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. This year’s keynote speaker is mayor-elect Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California. Tickets at spscc.edu/foundation/MLKtix.
The fruitcake: Seattle author Harriet Baskas will talk about vintage vittles and their connections to family, culture and history. Noon-2 p.m., Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Jan. 18
Author series: Merritt Long will read excerpts from his book on growing up in the South. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Jan. 19
Researching neighborhood history: Historian Lanny Weaver will highlight neighborhood histories and suggest research strategies. Doors open at 11:30. Seating is limited. Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Chasing Elephants: Conservationists, Politicians, Farmers and the Problem of Ivory.” 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. 360-866-1652.
Jan. 20
A Word for Love: Set in Syria on the cusp of political unrest, “A Word for Love” tells the story of a young American woman who travels the world to study an ancient, original manuscript of a famous Arabic love story. Author Emily Robbins will be in conversation with Cindy Corrie at 5:45 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia.
The E Word: Ego, Enlightenment & Other Essentials: Author Cate Montana will speak 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1530 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia.
Jan. 21
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a cross-generational volunteer program. 11 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Relay For Life garage sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Benefits the Phil Harlan Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. katypayne4@yahoo.com.
Jan 21-22
Snow Days at the Hands On Children’s Museum: Construct a mini snow fort, experience the snowball smash, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free with admission. hocm.org/snow-days.
Jan. 22
The Long Haul: Stories of Human Migration: David Fenner talks about the journey from Africa into the 21st century, 1:30 p.m. Harstine Island Community Club, 3371 Harstine Island Road N., Shelton. 206-682-1770
Jan. 24
Ambassador Friends & Family Night: A benefit for the Olympia Downtown Ambassador Program, 5 p.m. at McMenamins Spar Café, 114 Fourth Ave E, Olympia. Half of food and drink sales goes to support the Ambassador Program.
Jan 25
Living on the spectrum: Autistic writer and artist Samantha Craft will talk about living on the autistic spectrum 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 8th Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or www.TRL.org.
