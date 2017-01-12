MLK Day marked with banquet, rallies and community service

Looking for a way to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day? South Sound offers a variety of approaches focused on learning, advocacy and community service.
SATURDAY
Priest Point Park MLK Jr. Day Volunteer Work Party: Join staff from the city of Olympia’s Park Stewardship and Water Resources to honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service by working to restore the park. Wear sturdy, waterproof shoes or boots, and meet at Picnic Shelter No. 4 near the playground. Register with Stream Team by calling Olympia Parks, Arts, and Recreation at 360-753-8365.
MLK Service Day planting: Join in planting native plants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Discovery Trail, 1545 Goodrich Road, along the Chehalis River in Centralia. Bring a lunch and work gloves. For more information, contact Kylea Johnson at 360-807-0764.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. banquet: South Puget Sound Community College will host its annual banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. This year’s keynote speaker is Mayor-elect Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California. Tickets are available at https://spscc.edu/foundation/MLKtix.
MONDAY
POWER march: Local advocacy group, POWER, is organizing its annual march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to raise awareness about the New Poor People's Campaign, a revival of MLK's call to action 50 years ago. The parade will start at noon Monday at the POWER office, 309 Fifth Ave. SE.
Rally for Student Civil Rights: A coalition of parents, educators and community groups is organizing a Rally for Student Civil Rights and Amply Funded Public Schools on the capitol steps in Olympia from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. The rally is focused on the state’s obligation to fund a quality basic education for all students as required by the state Constitution. After the rally, teams of school supporters will hand-deliver copies of the Student Bill of Rights to all 147 legislators.
3rd Annual MLK Legacy Conference: First Peoples Multicultural Advising Services is hosting the conference in collaboration with the Diversity and Equity Center at South Puget Sound Community College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in SPSCC’s Building 27, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Pre-registration is $5 through Eventbrite, or $10 at the door. The public is welcome.
West Bay Woods MLK Day Restoration Work Party: Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr’s service to the world by working in the West Bay Woods on Dickinson Avenue in west Olympia, crucial habitat for Pacific Great Blue Herons and other species. With recent city acquisitions, the West Bay Woods have grown by several acres. The Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation invites residents to be a part of restoring those eight acres of land. Work includes clearing ivy, removing invasive holly trees, and weeding and maintaining existing areas planted with native species. Bring gloves, clippers, handsaw and/or a shovel if you have them. For information, contact Cynthia Taylor at 360-357-4230 or visit http://www.olyecosystems.org/eventsnews.
Woodland Creek tree planting: Residents are invited to join the City of Lacey, Stream Team, and AmeriCorps for a tree planting event from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Woodland Creek Community Park, 6729 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. Volunteers will plant trees and shrubs, remove invasive weeds, and maintain previously planted trees and shrubs along Woodland Creek. Tools, snacks, and refreshments will be provided. After the event, a prize raffle will be held and Washington Reading Corps will distribute free children’s coloring books to participants. To register, visit www.streamteam.info/getinvolved/calendar. For more information, contact Paulina Levy at 360-438-2672 or streamteam@ci.lacey.wa.us.
Nisqually Land Trust Day of Service: Join the land trust in the Nisqually River Watershed for a day of service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ohop Creek Protected Area near Eatonville, planting native trees, controlling invasive plants, and removing old fencing. RSVP for directions to Katie Kirdahy at 360-489-3400, ext. 106.
Capitol Land Trust Day of Service: Community members are invited to join WSU Extension Water Resources/Native Plant Salvage, and the Veterans Conservation Corps at a Capitol Land Trust property for a day of habitat restoration and hands-on learning. Hot vegetarian soup, sandwiches, hot drinks, cookies, and other snacks will be available to keep volunteers fueled. Volunteers will learn about techniques for habitat restoration, including planting on slopes and using live stakes for erosion control. Email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com to register.
National Park admission-free day: Olympic and Mount Rainier national parks will waive their regular admission fees for the holiday. On fee free days, other park fees, including wilderness camping and campground fees, remain in effect. Learn more at www.nps.gov.
