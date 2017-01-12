In blue Washington state, demand for inauguration tickets is down

1:27 Nearly 2,500 people attend Governor's Inaugural Ball Pause

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

0:51 Permanent restroom approved for Artesian Commons.mp4

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

3:13 Yelm defeats Shelton in girls basketball

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games