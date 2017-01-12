Firm hired to lead search for Olympia School District’s next superintendent

The Olympia School Board has hired Northwest Leadership Associates to lead the search for the nearly 10,000-student district’s next superintendent.
Consultants Roger Rada and Glenys Hill are scheduled to meet Friday with district officials to develop a timeline for the search, which will include community forums and numerous ways for families, employees and residents to be involved in the process, according to district spokeswoman Susan Gifford.
“We just want to get as much input as we can,” she said.
The School Board heard presentations by two different firms and unanimously voted to hire the Northwest Leadership Associates during a special meeting on Tuesday.
Based in Liberty Lake near Spokane, Northwest Leadership Associates has conducted more than 240 superintendent searches in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, according to its website. Past clients include Bellevue, Everett, Renton and North Mason school districts.
Northwest Leadership Associates also conducted searches to fill leadership roles with Washington Association of School Administrators and Educational Service District 113, which is based in Olympia.
Olympia Superintendent Dick Cvitanich, who has led the district since July 2012, recently announced that he plans to retire at the end of the school year. He has been an educator for 42 years.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments