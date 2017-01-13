Lower speed limit for state highway outside Yelm

1:27 Elma vs. Tenino girls basketball highlights Pause

1:27 Nearly 2,500 people attend Governor's Inaugural Ball

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

1:34 Olympia Hempfest Central officially opens Jan. 14

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise