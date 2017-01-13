Lower speed limit for state highway outside Yelm

The speed limit along a stretch of state highway near Yelm is being permanently lowered, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The speed limit on state Route 702, from about state Route 507 to near McKenna Road South, will go from 55 miles per hour to 45 mph next week after crews install new signs.
Transportation Department officials decided to reduce speeds there after safety concerns were raised by people who drive or live along that stretch of state Route 702.
The new speed limit will be enforced once new signs are in place.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
Comments