Speed limit to change on Olympia’s Capitol Boulevard

A speed limit change in Olympia’s South Capitol neighborhood will take affect on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the city announced.
The city of Olympia will lower the speed limit on Capitol Boulevard South between Carlyon Avenue SE and the Interstate 5 overpass from 35 mph to 25 mph. The change is due to street allignment, the presence of residential driveways and people biking and walking, the city reported in a news release.
The change also creates a consistent speed limit from Carlyon Avenue SE through Downtown Olympia.
The speed limit change was approved by the Olympia City Council in December.
Mary Beth Lang, of the Wildwood Neighborhood Association, said at a Dec. 6 meeting that nearby residents strongly support the lower speed limit.
“It can be quite a hair-raising experience. There are quite a few blind spots that make it difficult,” she told the council Tuesday regarding safety for bicyclists as well as motorists turning into residential driveways and the shopping center. “We also feel reducing speed limits will help contribute to the establishment of bike corridors.”
