State Library changes public access

The Washington State Library will change access to the public beginning Feb. 1, according to a news release.
The changes include:
▪ The front lobby will become a State Information Hub featuring two computer stations that allow 10 minutes of use, easy hold pickups and a staff person who can help with quick questions and referrals. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
▪ The Reading Room on the second floor will be open by appointment only to people engaged in active collection usage and research. Public computer terminals will no longer be available for unlimited use. Appointments to use the library for a quiet place to work or to use the public Wi-Fi will depend on staff availability.
▪ The Reading Room will be configured to include designated space for collaboration and research appointments.
Library subject specialists will be available by appointment to consult on research topics including federal, state and local government, Pacific Northwest history, and genealogy.
The library will continue to offer reference assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through live chat or e-mail at https://www.sos.wa.gov/library/ask.aspx or by phone at 360-704-5200.
The Washington State Library, part of the Office of Secretary of State, is located at 6880 Capitol Blvd. in Tumwater. More information can be found at https://www.sos.wa.gov/library/ .
