What’s Happening for Jan. 16

Wednesday
Author series: Merritt Long will read excerpts from his book on growing up in the South. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Homes First tour: The public can see a home provided by a nonprofit housing organization that will provide space for three adults with disabilities, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Homes First owns and maintains 37 properties that provide homes for 200 tenants. To RSVP and receive the address, call 360-915-8176.
Thursday
Researching neighborhood history: Historian Lanny Weaver will highlight neighborhood histories and suggest research strategies. Doors open at 11:30. Seating is limited. Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Chasing Elephants: Conservationists, Politicians, Farmers and the Problem of Ivory.” 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. 360-866-1652.
Friday
A Word for Love: Author Emily Robbins will be in conversation with Cindy Corrie about “A Word for Love,” 5:45 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia.
“The E Word: Ego, Enlightenment & Other Essentials”: Author Cate Montana will speak 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1530 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia.
Saturday
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a cross-generational volunteer program. 11 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Relay For Life garage sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Benefits the Phil Harlan Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. katypayne4@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Sunday
Snow Days at the Hands On Children’s Museum: Construct a miniature snow fort, experience the snowball smash, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free with admission. hocm.org/snow-days.
Sunday
The Long Haul: Stories of Human Migration: David Fenner talks about the journey from Africa into the 21st century, 1:30 p.m. Harstine Island Community Club, 3371 Harstine Island Road N., Shelton. 206-682-1770.
Jan. 24
Ambassador Friends and Family Night: A benefit for the Olympia Downtown Ambassador Program, 5 p.m. at McMenamins Spar Café, 114 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Half of food and drink sales goes to support the Ambassador program.
Jan 25
Living on the spectrum: Autistic writer and artist Samantha Craft will talk about living on the autistic spectrum, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Jan. 28
Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association: Rummage sale to benefit projects in Santo Tomás, Nicaragua, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Lincoln Elementary School’s gym at Washington Avenue and 21st Street in Olympia. Donations accepted 4-7 p.m. prior Friday. Information: 360- 464-5264 or email TSTSCA@gmail.com.
The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum annual meeting: Program “Odd Olympia,” starts at 1:30 with business meeting to follow at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information at olympiahistory.org.
