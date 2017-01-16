Planning begins for 2017 Harbor Days festival in Olympia

The 2017 Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival is accepting applications for food, commercial, and arts and crafts vendors, as well as organizations that would like to provide children’s activities and entertainment.
Owners of vintage tugboats and other working or vintage boats are encouraged to register and attend as well.
The 44th annual free festival will run Sept. 1-3, Labor Day weekend, in downtown Olympia along the waterfront. Festival information can be found at HarborDays.com or on Facebook at “Olympia Harbor Days”.
Vendor registration forms are available on the website. For advertising sponsor information, contact Executive Director Carol Riley at info@HarborDays.com.
2017 festival plans include past favorites, among them vintage tugboat show and races, the last of their kind in the Puget Sound. The historic steamship Virginia V will provide harbor tours and race viewing.
The festival is presented by the Olympia Kiwanis Club (olympiakiwanis.org).
