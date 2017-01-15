Olympia Downtown Association seeking bands for 2017 Music in the Park

Would you like to perform for the Olympia Downtown Association's Music in the Park summer concert series? Now is the time bands or individual musicians should apply.
Eight of the nine concert performances are scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August in Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia. The ninth concert is performed at the Port of Olympia's Port Plaza 7-8:30 p.m. on a Friday evening in August.
Here's what you need to do if you want to be considered: Submit your talent packet — a band or individual bio, promotional photo, press release information, and most recent music CD — no later than Feb. 15 to the Olympia Downtown Association, c/o Music in the Park, Attention: Kim Combs at 120 State Ave NE, P.M.B. #1031, Olympia WA 98501.
Promotional materials will not be returned without a request and self-addressed stamped envelope.
The talent line up will be chosen by mid-March. Band compensation varies depending on sponsorships and donations.
