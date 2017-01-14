Thurston County wishes Elvis happy birthday with a fitting run

Dozens of people dressed as Elvis, and others dressed as “themselvis” braved freezing weather Saturday morning to celebrate The King of Rock and Roll’s birthday with the Elvis Dash.
Runners who normally wear stretchy athletic clothing donned white jumpsuits, rhinestones, wigs and sunglasses, then gathered at the Strong Center on Mottman Road Southwest in Tumwater. At 9:30 a.m., they took off from the starting line as if they were being chased by a pack of hound dogs.
Among the runners was 9-year-old Lola McKeone of Olympia, who has participated in the race since its inception four years ago. She said she’s one of Elvis Presley’s biggest fans, and her favorite song is currently “Almost Always True” from the “Blue Hawaii” album.
For the past two years, she has worn her own Elvis jumpsuit to the run, and her dad, Steve McKeone, wears one too. Lola’s younger brother, 6-year-old Rocket McKeone, is more of a Motörhead fan but still wore a shirt styled to look like a jumpsuit.
“She’s one of The King’s biggest fans, so we do this every year,” said Steve McKeone. “She was so little the first year that I had to carry her part of the way.”
The father-daughter duo even took a trip to Memphis, Tennessee, to visit Graceland, Elvis’ home.
“We love The King,” Lola said.
Event organizer David Ross explained that the Elvis Dash is part of a weekend-long celebration in Olympia, the Elvis Bash. For the past 17 years, Olympians have hosted a celebration for Elvis Presley on a weekend near his birthday. He was born Jan. 8, 1935.
The weekend includes a screening of the documentary “Almost Elvis” and a live performance by world champion Elvis impersonator Robert Washington on Saturday night at Capitol Theater. On Sunday morning, Washington will perform again at an Elvis Gospel Brunch, at Peppers Mexican Restaurant in downtown Olympia.
The Elvis Dash brings out only the most passionate runners and Elvis fans, Ross said.
“You’ve got to give them props for being out here in the freezing cold,” Ross said. “Only the diehards out in this weather.”
With their race entry, runners receive a jumpsuit-inspired race shirt and an Elvis scarf. In past years, the shirts have featured Northwest landmarks: the Space Needle, the state Capitol and the Olympia Beer brewery. Ross said the fun atmosphere brings runners back year after year.
Jason Mock of Olympia is one of those runners who keep coming back. On Saturday, he hoped his costume — a pair of sunglasses with some attached sideburns — would help keep him warm.
“They’ll keep my cheeks warm and sweaty,” he joked.
Mock said he tries to enter a 5K race nearly every month and is signed up to run the Capitol City Half Marathon in May.
“This isn’t my favorite course because it’s so hilly,” Mock said. “But I keep coming back because it’s so much fun.”
