Celebrating Presley's birthday with an Elvis Dash 2017

With thin ice sheets lining the wetland shore perimeter Land Steward Charly Kearns leads a group of work party volunteers as they plant live stakes in the Nisqually Land Trust organization's 220-acre Yelm Shoreline protected area near McKenna Jan. 10.
The Rainier Historical Schoolhouse, located at 207 Centre St., will now be home to the Rainier School District office, a Thurston County Sheriff’s field office, Rainier High School Alternative Program and the Ranier Historical Museum.
Holding a plastic makeshift chamber pot, C.C. Coates addresses the Olympia City Council at its Jan. 3 meeting about the lack of accessible public restrooms in downtown Olympia. The council voted to move forward with plans to install a permanent restroom at the Artesian Commons Park in downtown Olympia.
Kristen Doig along with her mother Kelly Jones pay a Dec 29th visit to the remnants of her Lacey home which was gutted by a Christmas Day fire. With no one injured from the fire the SPSCC student and mother of three has been overwhelmed with donations from throughout the community.
A drone captured a pod of orcas feeding on a sevengill shark on Dec. 13, 2016, off the coast of Monterey, California. The drone footage, by Slater Moore of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, shows about 25 rarely seen offshore killer whales and two babies.