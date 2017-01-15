Olympia police arrest robbery suspect early Saturday morning

A 43-year-old Olympia man was arrested on suspicion of robbery Saturday morning, according to Olympia police.
About 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the robbery victim reported he had opened his apartment door to an acquaintance, only to have the man point a small handgun at him and demand his wallet. The wallet contained “several hundred dollars,” according to police.
The suspect was later found in the 900 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Police stopped the man and found he was armed with a handgun, as well as a wallet that matched the description of the stolen wallet.
The suspect has a history of multiple arrests on a variety of charges throughout Thurston County, according to police.
