In case you missed it...

Readers gravitated toward a gruesome incident in Tacoma last week that also had ties to Olympia.
1. Man accused of decapitating 2 women in Tacoma was arrested in Olympia: Matthew Leupold, 32, was arrested near Olympia High School at about 5:45 p.m. Monday, after colliding with two vehicles while eluding Thurston County deputies.
2. Snow forecast for Tuesday commute in South Sound: It didn’t snow.
3. Jail inmate’s death could challenge local contracts with Nisqually tribe: Ed Budge, an attorney representing Westling’s family, said his firm, Budge & Heipt, will file a civil rights lawsuit in the next 60 days against the city of Yelm, which has contracted with the jail to house city inmates.
4. Restaurant inspections for Jan. 11: “Bags of rice were being stored directly on floor.”
5. Details unclear in arrest near Olympia High: See above.
