Fire damages Holly Motel on Martin Way in Olympia

A fire at the Holly Motel in the 2800 block of Martin Way East burned two units Monday and caused about $45,000 in damages, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
No one was injured, but the Red Cross was contacted to help displaced occupants. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a news release.
About 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Olympia Fire Department and Lacey Fire District 3 responded to find a fire in the wall and ceiling in one of three motel buildings. Fire damaged two units in that building, which did not have a fire alarm or sprinkler system, according to the news release.
The other motel buildings were not damaged.
