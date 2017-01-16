Fire damages Holly Motel on Martin Way in Olympia

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason Pause

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:51 Cruising the blues at Mount Bachelor near Bend

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

2:01 Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in Tumwater

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral