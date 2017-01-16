2 Olympia men injured in Lewis County crash

Two Olympia men were injured Monday morning in Lewis County when their vehicle apparently crossed the center line and was struck by a trailer, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
Both men, ages 27 and 25, were injured but refused to be transported to a hospital, according to the state patrol.
About 9:20 a.m. Monday, the men were westbound in a 1997 Audi on US Highway 12, 19 miles east of Randle, when their vehicle crossed the center line and “was struck by the trailer of vehicle two,” according to the incident report.
A 55-year-old Puyallup man was pulling a trailer behind his Ford F-350 truck. He was not injured.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments