'Power' march

"Power" -- parents organizing for welfare and economic rights --- march through downtown Olympia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Their final destination was the Capitol Campus.
Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.

City of Tacoma honors Maxine Mimms with the community service award

"Dr. Mimms embodies the mission of Dr. King through her extraordinary dedication to opening doors of higher education to the diverse community in Tacoma," said committee chairwoman Erin Lee. "Our event theme is 'Beloved Community' and we gave special consideration to nominees whose work focused on understanding our community and its needs and delivering solutions."

Olympia Hempfest Central officially opens Jan. 14

Patrick Seifert has transformed his former Rainier Xpress dispensary into a hub for cannabis education that specializes in serving veterans with PTSD through the Twenty22Many ("twenty-two too many") program that works to curb veteran suicide.

Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

The Rainier Historical Schoolhouse, located at 207 Centre St., will now be home to the Rainier School District office, a Thurston County Sheriff’s field office, Rainier High School Alternative Program and the Ranier Historical Museum.

Even the governor needs a flu shot

Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, chose a public setting — a CVS pharmacy not far from the capitol in Olympia — to get their flu shots on Friday. Inslee said the visit served a dual purpose: reminding Washingtonians that the vaccine can help stop the current threat of flu and "some people like to see the governor get poked with a sharp object."

Permanent restroom approved for Artesian Commons.mp4

Holding a plastic makeshift chamber pot, C.C. Coates addresses the Olympia City Council at its Jan. 3 meeting about the lack of accessible public restrooms in downtown Olympia. The council voted to move forward with plans to install a permanent restroom at the Artesian Commons Park in downtown Olympia.

