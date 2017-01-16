'Power' march

Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.
"Dr. Mimms embodies the mission of Dr. King through her extraordinary dedication to opening doors of higher education to the diverse community in Tacoma," said committee chairwoman Erin Lee. "Our event theme is 'Beloved Community' and we gave special consideration to nominees whose work focused on understanding our community and its needs and delivering solutions."
Patrick Seifert has transformed his former Rainier Xpress dispensary into a hub for cannabis education that specializes in serving veterans with PTSD through the Twenty22Many ("twenty-two too many") program that works to curb veteran suicide.
With thin ice sheets lining the wetland shore perimeter Land Steward Charly Kearns leads a group of work party volunteers as they plant live stakes in the Nisqually Land Trust organization's 220-acre Yelm Shoreline protected area near McKenna Jan. 10.
The Rainier Historical Schoolhouse, located at 207 Centre St., will now be home to the Rainier School District office, a Thurston County Sheriff’s field office, Rainier High School Alternative Program and the Ranier Historical Museum.
Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, chose a public setting — a CVS pharmacy not far from the capitol in Olympia — to get their flu shots on Friday. Inslee said the visit served a dual purpose: reminding Washingtonians that the vaccine can help stop the current threat of flu and "some people like to see the governor get poked with a sharp object."
Holding a plastic makeshift chamber pot, C.C. Coates addresses the Olympia City Council at its Jan. 3 meeting about the lack of accessible public restrooms in downtown Olympia. The council voted to move forward with plans to install a permanent restroom at the Artesian Commons Park in downtown Olympia.