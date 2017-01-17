8 young women will vie for 2017 Capital Lakefair crown, scholarships

Eight young women from local high schools will compete for a spot on the 2017 Capital Lakefair Royalty Court and will represent Lakefair at parades across Washington.
The annual Capital Lakefair Royalty Scholarship Program Coronation begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Hotel RL, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW.
Five of the candidates will be selected for the Royalty Court and will receive a $2,500 scholarship. The queen will receive an additional $4,500 scholarship, and all participants will receive a $500 scholarship, according to organizers. The program is open to high school juniors with at least a 3.3 grade-point average and two letters of recommendation.
This year’s candidates are Shimia Shilo, River Ridge High School; Anika Cook, Timberline High School; Ava Brackenbury, Olympia High School; and Jayla Simmons, North Thurston High School; Malinda Lyon, Avanti High School; Margaret Doyle, Capital High School; Mary Kate Parsons, Tumwater High School; and Elizabeth Hirotaka, Black Hills High School.
To qualify, candidates entered a 500-word essay. They also will be judged on “personality, appearance, speaking ability, poise, confidence, overall reaction to pressure, maturity and punctuality,” according to organizers.
Jackie DeShaye of Olympia High School was crowned Capital Lakefair queen in 2016.
