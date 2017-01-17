Woman escapes with pets before her home is destroyed by fire

A woman, her two dogs and other pets escaped before fire destroyed their Satsop home on Monday night.
The blaze was reported at 11:04 p.m. by a neighbor who spotted smoke and flames from the home in the 200 block of Newman Middle Branch Road, according to KBKW.
The woman was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen for evaluation of possible injuries sustained while exiting the home or prior to the fire, according to a story posted by KXRO.
The fire was knocked out by 12:30 a.m., by crews from Grays Harbor Fire District 5, with the assistance from firefighters from Elma Fire Department and Grays Harbor Fire District 2.
The home was considered loss and an unattached shop on the property has heavy smoke damage, according to a post by Grays Harbor Scanner.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
