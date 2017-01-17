Meet officers and check out new police cars at Tenino event

The Tenino Police Department will hold an open house 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at its headquarters, 358 McClellan St. S.
The event will include tours of the department, a chance to meet officers, and a ribbon-cutting and dedication of the department’s three new patrol vehicles.
The department has hired two new officers who will join the force after they complete the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien, said Tenino Police Chief Don Moody.
“The open house is to show people where we’re at in the department,” he said. “I hope folks come out and visit and say ‘hi.’”
Newly elected Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings, who is a former Tenino police chief, and Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier are scheduled to speak at the event, Moody said.
The police department has undergone major turmoil in recent years, including the former mayor’s firing of Hutchings, which resulted in a defamation lawsuit and other legal action. Moody said the department is being rebuilt, and the intent of the open house is “to mark a new beginning.”
