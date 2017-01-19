What’s Happening for Jan. 20

Friday
A Word for Love: Author Emily Robbins will be in conversation with Cindy Corrie about “A Word for Love,” 5:45 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia.
“The E Word: Ego, Enlightenment & Other Essentials”: Author Cate Montana will speak 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1530 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia.
Saturday
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a cross-generational volunteer program. 11 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Relay For Life garage sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Benefits the Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. katypayne4@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Sunday
Snow Days at the Hands On Children’s Museum: Construct a miniature snow fort, experience the snowball smash, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free with admission. hocm.org/snow-days.
Sunday
The Long Haul: Stories of Human Migration: David Fenner will talk about the journey from Africa into the 21st century, 1:30 p.m. Harstine Island Community Club, 3371 Harstine Island Road N., Shelton. 206-682-1770.
Jan. 24
Ambassador Friends and Family Night: A benefit for the Olympia Downtown Ambassador Program, 5 p.m. at McMenamins Spar Café, 114 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Half of food and drink sales proceeds go to support the Ambassador Program.
Jan 25
Living on the spectrum: Writer and artist Samantha Craft will talk about living on the autistic spectrum, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595, TRL.org.
Jan. 28
Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association: Rummage sale to benefit projects in Santo Tomás, Nicaragua, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Lincoln Elementary School’s gym at Washington Avenue and 21st Street in Olympia. Donations accepted 4-7 p.m. prior Friday. 360- 464-5264, TSTSCA@gmail.com.
The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum annual meeting: Program “Odd Olympia,” 1:30 with business meeting to follow at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. olympiahistory.org.
Jan. 29
Washington State Poet Laureate: Tod Marshall builds awareness and appreciation of the state’s legacy of poetry, 2:30 p.m. at Arubuts Folk School, 610 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia and 6 p.m., Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Feb. 1
Walk in Beauty: Understanding Native American thought in the era of intense climate change, 10:15 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Dr. Aleticia Tijerina will present the philosophical and cultural principles held by Native Americans to uphold the philosophy of “walking in beauty”. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Feb. 4
A Slice of the Good Life: Benefit concert and auction for PIazza Klatch in support of LGBTQ+ youth with pianist, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, 6 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St SE, Olympia. $25-$85, www.washingotncenter.org or 360-753-8586.
