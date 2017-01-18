City of Olympia seeking sculptures for its annual Percival Landing display

The city of Olympia is seeking as many as 15 loaned sculptures from Washington and Oregon artists for temporary display for up to a year on Percival Landing.
Every year, the plinths at Percival Landing host a new selection of loaned sculpture by local and regional artists. A community vote is held, and the sculpture that receives the most votes is purchased for permanent display in the city.
Sculptures not awarded the People’s Prize are available for purchase at the end of their exhibition.
The application deadline is March 22. Applications are accepted through CallforEntry.org.
For more information on the Percival Plinth Project, go to olympiawa.gov/plinth.
