Flooding possible today at Capitol Lake

The state Department of Enterprise Services is warning the public of potential flooding Thursday morning near Capitol Lake in downtown Olympia.
The department reports that water runoff from the Deschutes River basin is entering Capitol Lake and may cause flooding between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in areas including Heritage Park. High tides from Budd Inlet are expected to contribute to any flooding.
Staff from the city and department are preparing to respond with sandbags and other efforts to manage the water level of Capitol Lake, according to an announcement.
Updates will be posted online at twitter.com/des_wa_gov.
