Harlequin Productions puts ghostlight in ticket booth to show commitment to diversity

Harlequin Productions joined a nationwide campaign called the Ghostlight Project on Thursday in an effort to show its support for diversity and inclusion.
“In theater, it is a tradition to leave a ghost light on when the theater goes dark, illuminating a safe path through the space,” artistic director Linda Whitney said in a statement. Theaters across the nation, on the eve of the presidential inauguration, made a symbolic gesture employing the concept of the ghost light to “illuminate” their commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Harlequin invited the community to gather in front of the historic State Theater on Fourth Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Linda Whitney offered a few words, then lit a symbolic ghost light installed in the vintage ticket booth in front of the theater.
For more information on the Ghostlight Project, visit theghostlightproject.com.
