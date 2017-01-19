Olympia's Artesian Commons draws diverse visitors

Approximately 200 marchers who split off from the Olympia Youth Rally near the Capitol Friday morning, have taken to the streets in Olympia to voice concerns regarding incoming president, Donald Trump, as well as many other issues. Police are attempting to clear the streets near the Port of Olympia, but so far no arrests have been made and no damage has been reported.
Numbering in the thousands, supporters of increased statewide education funding and student civil rights gathered Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, for a rally on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia.
A life-size bust of Tumwater football coach Sid Otton was unveiled during a community celebration at Tumwater High School to honor the state's all-time winningest high school football coach and his longtime assistants, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun.
Hundreds of people gathered in the Tumwater High School gym on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, to celebrate the retirements of three of the school’s longtime football coaches: Sid Otton, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun. Some of the attendees, including Otton’s wife Marjean, shared their retirement wishes for the coaches.
Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.
"Dr. Mimms embodies the mission of Dr. King through her extraordinary dedication to opening doors of higher education to the diverse community in Tacoma," said committee chairwoman Erin Lee. "Our event theme is 'Beloved Community' and we gave special consideration to nominees whose work focused on understanding our community and its needs and delivering solutions."