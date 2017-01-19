Rochester School District warns of luring attempt

The Rochester School District is warning parents and students to be careful after a possible luring attempt Wednesday morning.
The district shared a message from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page Wednesday, reporting that a 14-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop at about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 183rd Way Southwest and Albany Street Southwest when a man pointed a flashlight at her and yelled for her to come to him.
The girl said the man then turned off the flashlight and started walking toward her.
The girl was the only one at the bus stop, and ran home to report the incident to her parents, who called the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The man is described as white, 30-40 years of age, heavy set and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, dark baggy pants and a rain coat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s deputy and detective were in the area and did not find anyone matching the man’s description, according to the news release.
The Rochester School District is advising families to review safety procedures with their children.
Comments