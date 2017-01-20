A lot of development in northeast Lacey, raises a lot of questions

Lacey City Council brought its work session to Salish Middle School on Thursday and attracted about 100 people, one of its largest gatherings since the council began holding its “on the road” meetings.
Meeting attendance likely was spurred because it was held in northeast Lacey, the site of so much current and proposed development. And those in attendance didn’t miss a beat, asking questions related to truck traffic, specific developments, the Transportation Benefit District and whether developers in the area — and the truck traffic their projects generate — could pick up a greater share of road maintenance costs.
There is a lot going on in northeast Lacey. The Olympian has reported on several of these projects, including a dozen retail buildings pitched for the corner of Britton Parkway and Marvin Road by the Nisqually Tribe and Bellevue-based developer Mon Wig.
The city’s Community and Economic Development Department Director Rick Walk also mentioned a new project and updated the audience on another one. Armor Storage has opened a 90,000-square-foot storage facility at Hawks Prairie Road and Marvin Road and Medline Industries, a company that distributes medical equipment, is close to opening a 700,000-square-foot building on Hogum Bay Road that will employ about 300, he said.
The industrial area of northeast Lacey generates truck traffic. Matthew Warner of Lacey, who said he has lived off Marvin Road for eight years, said those tractor-trailers struggle to get around roundabouts and swallow up both lanes of traffic. He wanted to know whether the city has a plan to get those trucks off Marvin Road.
Walk said the city does have a plan, telling the audience that a redeveloped Hogum Bay Road will handle more truck traffic in the future.
The city also has a plan to fund road and sidewalk maintenance with its recently created Transportation Benefit District. But now they need to fund the district. Lacey voters will be asked Feb. 14 whether to increase the local sales tax to 8.9 percent from 8.7 percent. If approved, it would raise between $1.6 million and $1.8 million annually for a period of 10 years. Ballots are expected in the mail soon.
But some in the audience suggested that developers and the transportation needs generated by their projects should be paying more for road maintenance.
Chris Valcho of Lacey asked whether a special levy could be applied in that situation. The funds could later be earmarked to the roads those trucks use, he said.
Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder and City Manager Scott Spence both said that developers pay traffic mitigation fees and impact fees for their projects and those fees are reviewed annually.
Spence also pointed out that when the Target distribution center came to town, it had to accommodate truck traffic with eight inches of asphalt on area roads, twice the amount of a residential street, he said.
However, traffic mitigation and impact fees are onetime assessments, Spence said.
Stewart Ridgeway of Lacey also reminded the audience that new construction generates sales tax revenue for the city.
Other questions Thursday night:
▪ Valcho thanked the council for lowering speed limits on Willamette Drive to 35 miles per hour from 40 miles per hour. But he also wanted to know whether there had been a follow up speed study. Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint said police regularly patrol the area, but he wasn’t aware of a study.
▪ Cindy Sharpe of Lacey asked several about the The Reserve at Lacey, the 300-plus unit, 5-story senior apartment building that will be built at Pacific Avenue and Carpenter Road. Among her questions was one about height restrictions in the area.
Building heights are limited to 60 feet and The Reserve will stand 58 feet, Community and Economic Development Director Walk said. He also said the project is expected to get off the ground this spring.
Sharpe isn’t the only one to question that building. A group of neighbors in Lacey’s nearby historic neighborhood, who were concerned about the scale of the project, appealed city approval of it to the hearings examiner. The hearings examiner ruled in favor of the city. The appellants could have appealed his ruling to Lacey City Council, but decided against it.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments