Tenino, Bucoda receive grant for trail extension

The city of Tenino will receive a nearly $65,000 slice of a grant to examine connecting trails in west Tenino and Bucoda, and possibly making additional extensions into Lewis County.
The funding is provided by a Regional Transportation Alternatives Program. The city will provide more than $10,000 in matching funds, bringing the total to roughly $75,000.
The funding will be used to exam the possibility of extending the Yelm-Tenino Trail, which connects the cities of Yelm, Rainier, Tenino, Lacey, Olympia and Tumwater.
Tenino is in partnership with Bucoda to extend the current trail south, parallel with state Route 507, to Bucoda. Eventually, according to a press release from the city of Tenino, the trail could connect with the city of Centralia.
Bucoda is the only incorporated community in Thurston County that is not connected to the regional trail network by dedicated bicycle and pedestrian facilities, according to the press release.
