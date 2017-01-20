Protester burns American flag at Olympia march

A protester burns an American flag during the march through downtown Olympia on inauguration day.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Local

'Power' march

"Power" -- parents organizing for welfare and economic rights --- march through downtown Olympia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Their final destination was the Capitol Campus.

Education

Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in Tumwater

A life-size bust of Tumwater football coach Sid Otton was unveiled during a community celebration at Tumwater High School to honor the state's all-time winningest high school football coach and his longtime assistants, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun.

Local

Shout-outs for Tumwaters retiring coaches

Hundreds of people gathered in the Tumwater High School gym on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, to celebrate the retirements of three of the school’s longtime football coaches: Sid Otton, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun. Some of the attendees, including Otton’s wife Marjean, shared their retirement wishes for the coaches.

Crime

Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.

Local

City of Tacoma honors Maxine Mimms with the community service award

"Dr. Mimms embodies the mission of Dr. King through her extraordinary dedication to opening doors of higher education to the diverse community in Tacoma," said committee chairwoman Erin Lee. "Our event theme is 'Beloved Community' and we gave special consideration to nominees whose work focused on understanding our community and its needs and delivering solutions."

Local

Olympia Hempfest Central officially opens Jan. 14

Patrick Seifert has transformed his former Rainier Xpress dispensary into a hub for cannabis education that specializes in serving veterans with PTSD through the Twenty22Many ("twenty-two too many") program that works to curb veteran suicide.

Editor's Choice Videos