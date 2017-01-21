Women's March on Olympia

Thousands of marchers fill Columbia Street during the Women's March through downtown Olympia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Katrina Osborn of OIympia marches with thousands of ralliers during the Women's March through downtown Olympia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Cort Daniel of Tacoma carries his daughter, Leonora Daniel, 4, during the Women's March through downtown Olympia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
A father carries his daughter and her message of love during the Women's March through downtown Olympia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
A spectator flashes a peace sign to marchers as they pass on Capitol Way during the Women's March through downtown Olympia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
More than 10,000 people were estimated to have attended the Women's March through downtown Olympia and the rally on the Capitol Campus on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Marchers move up Capitol Way during the Women's March through downtown Olympia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Leeann Tourtillott of Olympia wears a SuperGirl costume as she joins thousands of ralliers during the Women's March through downtown Olympia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Ralliers arrives for the Women's March through downtown Olympia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
