Fire destroys abandoned barn on Abernathy Road in Thurston County

A Sunday morning fire destroyed an abandoned barn in the 2300 block of Abernathy Road Northeast, a Lacey fire official said.
About 5:40 a.m. Sunday, Lacey Fire District 3, with assistance from the Olympia Fire Department and South Bay District Fire 8, were dispatched to the site to find a “fully involved” fire, Battalion Chief Ryan Fox said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, although fire officials are treating it as suspicious, he said. The property owner has reported seeing squatters in the area, Fox said.
Lacey Fire District 3 was still on scene late Sunday morning.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
