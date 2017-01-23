Deaths for Jan. 23

Gustan, Edith Arlene, 86, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
La Rock, Marine Ann, 84, Shelton, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Payne, Phillip Eugene, 85, Skokomish Nation, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
