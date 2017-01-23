In case you missed it...

Last week’s most read story wasn’t a story at all — it was a video.
1. Viral video shows motorcyclist riding on car after I-5 crash in Tumwater: Gripping video footage shows a motorcyclist rear-ending a vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 in Tumwater, then hanging on for a ride atop the car’s trunk.
2. Thousands flock to Olympia for Women’s March: The marchers in Olympia were among thousands who turned out across the Northwest to protest President Donald Trump and his policies or to promoted unity or the fight against racism, sexism and hate.
3. Women’s March on Olympia expected to draw thousands to Capitol: See above.
4. Man surrenders after standoff near Yelm: A 31-year-old man was booked into Thurston County Jail after a nearly hour-long standoff Tuesday morning with law enforcement officers at a home near Yelm.
5. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near 20th and Carpenter: No one was injured and no one has been arrested in a Saturday morning shooting near the intersection of 20th Avenue Southeast and Carpenter Road Southeast, said Sgt. Carla Carter.
