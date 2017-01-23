Chris Liu on Capitol Lake-Lower Deschutes Watershed

Enterprise Services Director Chris Liu said Enterprise Services looks forward to continuing the collaborative effort begun in Phase 1 with the Squaxin Island Tribe, the cities of Olympia and Tumwater, Thurston County, the Port of Olympia and the state departments of Natural Resources, Ecology and Fish and Wildlife, and noted that many members of the public as well as the Capitol Lake Improvement and Protection Association (CLIPA) and the Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team (DERT) brought extremely valuable information to the table during the Phase 1 process. Liu says “I cannot emphasize enough how important the collaboration among local and tribal governments and state agencies – supported by participation from community groups and individuals, some with divergent viewpoints like CLIPA and DERT – has been in reaching this milestone.
Olympia Youth Rally branches into downtown protest

Approximately 200 marchers who split off from the Olympia Youth Rally near the Capitol Friday morning, have taken to the streets in Olympia to voice concerns regarding incoming president, Donald Trump, as well as many other issues. Police are attempting to clear the streets near the Port of Olympia, but so far no arrests have been made and no damage has been reported.

'Power' march

"Power" -- parents organizing for welfare and economic rights --- march through downtown Olympia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Their final destination was the Capitol Campus.

Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in Tumwater

A life-size bust of Tumwater football coach Sid Otton was unveiled during a community celebration at Tumwater High School to honor the state's all-time winningest high school football coach and his longtime assistants, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun.

