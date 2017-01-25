What’s Happening for Jan. 24

Tuesday
Ambassador Friends and Family Night: A benefit for the Olympia Downtown Ambassador Program, 5 p.m. at McMenamins Spar Café, 114 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Half of food and drink sales proceeds go to support the Ambassador Program.
Wednesday
Living on the spectrum: Writer and artist Samantha Craft will talk about living on the autistic spectrum, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595, TRL.org.
Jan. 26
Who’s who in the Nisqually Watershed: Farron McCloud, chairman of the Nisqually Tribe, will be interviewed and answer questions from the public, 7 p.m. at Triad Theater, 102 E Yelm Ave., Yelm. Information: Steve Craig at 360-790-7490.
Jan. 27
Veteran/Community Council: A gathering in a circle to listen and speak from the heart, noon at Lacey Veteran Services Hub, 4232 Sixth Ave. SE, Suite 202, Lacey (entrance is off Golf Club Road.) Questions or RSVP: jackson@goodgrub.org
Saturday
Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association: Rummage sale to benefit projects in Santo Tomás, Nicaragua, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Lincoln Elementary School’s gym at Washington Avenue and 21st Street in Olympia. Donations accepted 4-7 p.m. prior Friday. 360- 464-5264, tstsca@gmail.com.
The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum annual meeting: Program “Odd Olympia,” 1:30 p.m. with business meeting to follow at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. olympiahistory.org.
Sunday
Washington State Poet Laureate: Tod Marshall builds awareness and appreciation of the state’s legacy of poetry, 2:30 p.m. at Arbutus Folk School, 610 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, and 6 p.m., Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Feb. 1
Walk in Beauty: Aleticia Tijerina will present principles held by Native Americans in the philosophy of “walking in beauty.” 10:15 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Feb. 4
A Slice of the Good Life: Benefit concert and auction for Pizza Klatch in support of LGBT youths with pianist, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, 6 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $25-$85. washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586.
Feb. 6
American Muslims: History, Culture and Politics: Professor Turan Kayaoglu will discuss how American Muslims have helped shape the country. 4-6 p.m., Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Feb. 8
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: TESC students studied cultural and environmental issues under the auspices of the U.S. embassy in Moscow. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
