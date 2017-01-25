What’s Happening for Jan. 25

Wednesday
Living on the spectrum: Writer and artist Samantha Craft will talk about living on the autistic spectrum, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595, TRL.org.
Jan. 26
Who’s who in the Nisqually Watershed: Farron McCloud, chair of the Nisqually Tribe, will be interviewed and answer questions from the public, 7 p.m. at Triad Theater, 102 E Yelm Ave, Yelm. Information: Steve Craig at 360-790-7490.
Jan. 27
Veteran/Community Council: A gathering in a circle to listen and speak from the heart, noon at Lacey Veteran Services Hub, 4232 Sixth Ave. SE, Suite 202, Lacey (entrance is off of Golf Club Road.) Questions or RSVP: jackson@goodgrub.org
Saturday
Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association: Rummage sale to benefit projects in Santo Tomás, Nicaragua, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Lincoln Elementary School’s gym at Washington Avenue and 21st Street in Olympia. Donations accepted 4-7 p.m. prior Friday. 360- 464-5264, tstsca@gmail.com.
The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum annual meeting: Program “Odd Olympia,” 1:30 p.m. with business meeting to follow at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. olympiahistory.org.
Sunday
Washington State Poet Laureate: Tod Marshall builds awareness and appreciation of the state’s legacy of poetry, 2:30 p.m. at Arbutus Folk School, 610 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, and 6 p.m., Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Feb. 1
Walk in Beauty: Aleticia Tijerina will present the philosophical and cultural principles held by Native Americans in the philosophy of “walking in beauty.” 10:15 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Feb. 4
A Slice of the Good Life: Benefit concert and auction for Pizza Klatch in support of LGBT youths with pianist, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, 6 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $25-$85, washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586.
Feb. 6
American Muslims: History, Culture and Politics: Professor Turan Kayaoglu will discuss how American Muslims have helped shape the country, 4-6 p.m., Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Feb. 8
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: TESC students studied cultural and environmental issues under the auspices of the US Embassy in Moscow, 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Feb. 9
The Age of Active Wisdom: Questions related to active aging are crafted specific to the afternoon’s theme, 3 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
