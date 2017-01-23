Porta-potty at Heritage Park will remain open at night in downtown Olympia

A portable restroom and handwashing station will remain open during the night at Heritage Park as part of an effort to expand restroom access in downtown Olympia.
The announcement was made by the Department of Enterprise Services, which manages the state-owned Heritage Park adjacent to Capitol Lake.
The park’s regular brick-and-mortar bathrooms will remain open during park hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 through March 31, and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 1 through Oct. 31. The porta-potty at Heritage Park will remain open during non-park hours through June.
The department also reports that the permanent restrooms at Heritage Park were vandalized over the weekend (Jan. 21-22) and will be temporarily closed. Unknown vandals broke the doors Jan. 21, and after department staff installed boards over the doors, the boards were torn down the next night. The regular restrooms will remain closed until the doors are replaced, and the porta-potty will remain open 24 hours during that time.
As for the bigger issue of restroom access in downtown Olympia, the department reports that it lacks the funding to keep Heritage Park’s regular restrooms open 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, the temporary porta-potty at will remain open as long as “people do not vandalize the restroom or create unsanitary conditions in it,” according to the department. That porta-potty was installed in December after Just Housing demonstrators occupied the permanent Heritage Park restrooms at closing time on consecutive nights.
The Heritage Park project dovetails with a city-led effort to install a permanent Portland Loo-style restroom this summer at the Artesian Commons, 415 Fourth Ave. E. The Olympia City Council also approved a plan to install temporary portable toilets near the Salvation Army on Plum Street and the Fertile Grounds Guesthouse on Adams Street. This will bring the total number of porta-potties to four, following last year’s installations at the Artesian Commons and across from the Olympia Transit Center.
