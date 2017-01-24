New director hired for Thurston Regional Planning Council

The Thurston Regional Planning Council has hired Marc Daily as its new executive director.
“Marc’s breadth of leadership and experience will enhance the agency and help create new opportunities for our members,” interim executive director Veena Tabbutt said in a news release. The agency’s former leader, Lon Wyrick, retired last June after 16 years at its helm.
Daily will begin working at Thurston Regional Planning Council on Feb. 21.
He has served as deputy director at Puget Sound Partnership since 2011, including a year as interim executive director and a member of Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive cabinet. He’s previously worked for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Department of Natural Resources and an environmental consulting firm. Daily has a bachelor’s degree in environmental assessment from Western Washington University and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Washington.
The Thurston Regional Planning Council is made up of elected officials and other decision makers from 21 jurisdictions and organizations in Thurston County that meet monthly on regional plans, policies and issues. Topics range from transportation and growth management to land use and the environment.
For more information on the council, go to www.trpc.org.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
