What’s Happening for Jan. 26

Thursday
Who’s who in the Nisqually Watershed: Farron McCloud, chairman of the Nisqually Tribe, will be interviewed and answer questions from the public. 7 p.m. at Triad Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. Information: Steve Craig at 360-790-7490.
Friday
Veteran/Community Council: A gathering to listen and speak from the heart, noon at Lacey Veteran Services Hub, 4232 Sixth Ave. SE, Suite 202, Lacey (entrance is off of Golf Club Road). Questions or RSVP: jackson@goodgrub.org.
Saturday
Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association: Rummage sale to benefit projects in Santo Tomás, Nicaragua, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Lincoln Elementary School’s gym at Washington Avenue and 21st Street in Olympia. Donations accepted 4-7 p.m. prior Friday. 360- 464-5264, tstsca@gmail.com.
The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum annual meeting: Program “Odd Olympia,” 1:30 p.m. with business meeting to follow at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. olympiahistory.org.
Sunday
Washington State Poet Laureate: Tod Marshall builds awareness and appreciation of the state’s legacy of poetry, 2:30 p.m. at Arbutus Folk School, 610 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, and 6 p.m., Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Feb. 1
Walk in Beauty: Aleticia Tijerina will present principles held by Native Americans in the philosophy of “walking in beauty.” 10:15 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
The Professionals in High Demand: Advanced club invites community members to an open house, 6 p.m. at Sandler Training, 8282 28th Court NE, Suite C, Lacey. Guests will learn about what an advanced Toastmasters club offers. This club focuses on speech evaluations. Information: Carolyn Cox at 360-413-0014.
Feb. 4
A Slice of the Good Life: Benefit concert and auction for Pizza Klatch in support of LGBT youths with pianist, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, 6 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $25-$85. washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586.
Feb. 6
American Muslims: History, Culture and Politics: Professor Turan Kayaoglu will discuss how American Muslims have helped shape the country. 4-6 p.m., Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Feb. 8
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: TESC students studied cultural and environmental issues under the auspices of the US Embassy in Moscow. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Feb. 9
The Age of Active Wisdom: Questions related to active aging are crafted specific to the afternoon’s theme. 3 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
