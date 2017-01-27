What’s Happening for Jan. 27

Friday (Jan. 27)
Veteran/Community Council: A gathering to listen and speak from the heart. Noon at Lacey Veteran Services Hub, 4232 Sixth Ave. SE, Suite 202, Lacey. (Entrance is off of Golf Club Road.) Questions or RSVP: jackson@goodgrub.org.
K9 Melnic’s retirement party: Free admission 6:30-8:30 p.m. to the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE in Olympia to celebrate the career of Olympia police dog Melnic.
Saturday
Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association: Rummage sale to benefit projects in Santo Tomás, Nicaragua, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Lincoln Elementary School’s gym at Washington Avenue and 21st Street in Olympia. Donations accepted 4-7 p.m. prior Friday. 360- 464-5264, tstsca@gmail.com.
The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum annual meeting: Program “Odd Olympia,” 1:30 p.m. with business meeting to follow, at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. olympiahistory.org.
Sunday
Washington Poet Laureate: Tod Marshall builds awareness and appreciation of the state’s legacy of poetry, 2:30 p.m. at Arbutus Folk School, 610 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, and 6 p.m., Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Wednesday
Walk in Beauty: Aleticia Tijerina will present the principles held by Native Americans in the philosophy of “walking in beauty.” 10:15 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
The Professionals in High Demand: Advanced Toastmasters club invites community members to an open house at 6 p.m. at Sandler Training, 8282 28th Court NE, Suite C, Lacey. Guests will learn about what an advanced Toastmasters club can offer. This club focuses on speech evaluations. Information: Carolyn Cox at 360-413-0014.
Feb. 4
A Slice of the Good Life: Benefit concert and auction for Pizza Klatch in support of LGBT youths with pianist, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright. 6 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $25-$85. washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586.
Feb. 6
“American Muslims: History, Culture and Politics”: Professor Turan Kayaoglu will discuss how American Muslims have helped shape the country. 4-6 p.m., Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Feb. 7
Quixote Village open house: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the community’s founding. 4-7 p.m. at 3350 Mottman Road SW. Tours, treats, tiny speeches and live music. 360- 338-0451, raul.salazar@quixote village.com.
Feb. 8
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: Evergreen State College students studied culture and environment under the auspices of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. 10:15 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, SouthSound Seniors.org.
Feb. 9
Aging: Discussing active aging. 3 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Comments