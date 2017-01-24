Downtown Olympia demonstrators rail against Trump's approval of oil pipelines

Dozens of demonstrators marched Tuesday night through downtown Olympia in response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders to move forward with the controversial Keystone XL and the Dakota Access oil pipelines.
Around 6 p.m., demonstrators blocked Fourth Avenue outside Olympia City Hall before marching through the city and turning around at the end of the Fourth Avenue bridge. The demonstration wrapped up around 8 p.m. back at City Hall. Police diverted traffic and no arrests were reported.
Demonstrators carried a large illuminated “water is life” sign while chanting “shut it down” and “you can’t drink oil, keep it in the soil” in reference to the pipelines.
The nearly 1,200-mile Dakota Access pipeline at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota — which was sidelined in December — has attracted thousands of protesters over the pipeline’s route through the tribe’s drinking water source. The Keystone XL project would have brought oil from Canada to the U.S. through a 1,179-mile pipeline, but the project was halted by former President Barack Obama in 2015.
Trump’s actions are considered part of an effort to revamp U.S. energy policy while undoing Obama’s climate change policies, according to news reports.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Olympia City Council, Mayor Cheryl Selby reaffirmed the city’s opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The council had passed such a resolution last October in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
“The City of Olympia calls upon the federal government to obtain the free, prior and informed consent of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, prior to taking any federal action regarding the DAPL that would harm or destroy the Tribe’s ancestral lands, waters and sacred sites,” according to the resolution.
Caro Gonazales, who participated in Tuesday’s downtown demonstration, said the city also has a responsibility to stop the shipment of fracking sands at the Port of Olympia. These shipments have sparked opposition in the past, including a weeklong protest camp last November that blocked train tracks from carrying fracking-related cargo that’s used to extract underground oil in regions such as North Dakota.
“They have allowed these fracking sands to go through their port,” said Gonzales, who spent six months protesting at Standing Rock last year. “We were here to let the world know that we’re not going to let Trump get away with it. ... We’re also not going to stand for our local city government to contribute to that.”
Olympiaresolution.DAPL by Andy Hobbs on Scribd
