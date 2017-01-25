Downtown Olympia Trump-pipeline protest

Enterprise Services Director Chris Liu said Enterprise Services looks forward to continuing the collaborative effort begun in Phase 1 with the Squaxin Island Tribe, the cities of Olympia and Tumwater, Thurston County, the Port of Olympia and the state departments of Natural Resources, Ecology and Fish and Wildlife, and noted that many members of the public as well as the Capitol Lake Improvement and Protection Association (CLIPA) and the Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team (DERT) brought extremely valuable information to the table during the Phase 1 process. Liu says “I cannot emphasize enough how important the collaboration among local and tribal governments and state agencies – supported by participation from community groups and individuals, some with divergent viewpoints like CLIPA and DERT – has been in reaching this milestone.