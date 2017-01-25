Local
Forage fish survey monitors beach and harbor health in Budd Inlet
Stream Team Coordinator Michelle Stevie, along with volunteers Larry Cowan, Jim Terry and Evan Clayson (left-right), collect forage fish samplings along the Priest Point Park shoreline Jan. 24th. Made up by small marine fish which account for a large food percentage of the Pacific salmon, the group utilizes GPS locations then measure, lists and photographs the sampling sites before collecting sediment and other materials located on the beach.Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com