Ballots for February special election mailed to voters; due Feb. 14

Ballots for the Feb. 14 special election have been mailed to registered voters in Thurston County for measures related to the City of Lacey and the Centralia School District.
Lacey voters will decide on Proposition 1, which calls for creating a 0.2 percent sales and use tax through a transportation benefit district. If approved, the measure would raise city's sales tax from 8.7 percent to 8.9 percent while generating about $1.6 million a year for 10 years.
The money would go toward road and sidewalk improvements in the city. Voters in cities such as Olympia and Tumwater have enacted similar measures in order to pay for transportation-related projects.
Centralia School District voters will decide on a $74 million bond measure called Proposition 1. If approved, the measure would go toward renovations at Centralia High School as well as replacements for Jefferson Lincoln Elementary and Fords Prairie Elementary schools. Other funding would go toward other facility improvements related to safety and security.
The 25-year bond would cost about $2.12 per $1,000 of assessed property value, starting in 2018.
Voters who do not receive a ballot by Feb. 2 should contact the auditor's office at 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us. Ballots can be dropped off at 10 dropboxes in the county no later than 8 p.m. Feb. 14.
