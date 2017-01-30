What’s Happening for Jan. 30

Feb. 1
Walk in Beauty: Aleticia Tijerina will present the principles held by Native Americans in the philosophy of “walking in beauty.” 10:15 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
The Professionals in High Demand: Advanced Toastmasters club invites community members to an open house, 6 p.m. at Sandler Training, 8282 28th Court NE, Suite C, Lacey. Guests will learn about what an advanced Toastmasters club can offer. This club focuses on speech evaluations. Information: Carolyn Cox at 360-413-0014.
Feb. 4
A Slice of the Good Life: Benefit concert and auction for Pizza Klatch in support of LGBT youths with pianist, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright. 6 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $25-$85. washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586.
Feb. 6
American Muslims: History, Culture and Politics: Professor Turan Kayaoglu will discuss how American Muslims have helped shape the country. 4-6 p.m., Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Feb. 7
Quixote Village open house: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the community’s founding. 4-7 p.m. at 3350 Mottman Road SW. Tours, treats, tiny speeches and live music. 360- 338-0451 or email raul.salazar@ quixotevillage.com.
Feb. 8
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: Evergreen State College students studied cultural and environmental issues under the auspices of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Feb. 9
The Age of Active Wisdom: Questions related to active aging are crafted specific to the afternoon’s theme. 3 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
The Stately Speakers Toastmasters Club: Presentation at noon, at the DOT/DOC Building (Edna Lucille Goodrich Building), 7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. Guest speaker Kyle Hall, club growth director for Toastmasters International District 32, will give a presentation detailing how leadership skills learned through Toastmasters can help advance your career.
