Lacey City Council appoints retired Army major to parks board

Lacey City Council has finally filled a longtime vacancy on the city’s parks board.
Ret. Major Angela Jefferson, who served 25 years active duty in the Army, was apppointed Thursday by a unanimous vote of the council.
“She will be a wonderful addition to our parks board,” said Mayor Andy Ryder, who also recalled for the council the steps they had to take to make the appointment work.
Jefferson had applied to fill the longtime vacancy, but after the city got through the application process, city officials learned that she didn’t live in the city, but just outside it in the city’s urban growth area. At the time, the parks board allowed only one member to live outside the city.
That led the council in December to amend that rule by increasing to two the number of parks board members who can live in the city’s UGA.
The council also reduced the amount of time a position must sit vacant, from six months to three months.
After Ryder introduced Jefferson, Councilman Jason Hearn asked her to share a few words with the council and audience.
Although retired, Jefferson has remained active, she said.
She is a certified personal trainer, a Zumba instructor and a senior fitness instructor at the retirement community Panorama, the 55-and-older community Jubilee and the Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center. All three are in Lacey.
“I’m here to serve,” she said.
