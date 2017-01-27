Olympia Fire uses old-timey video to announce Twitter account

The Olympia Fire Department retired its carrier pigeons this year, and is using a new kind of bird to send out information: Twitter.
The city announced the change Friday morning in a fun, old-timey video. It features Deputy Chief Greg Wright pulling up to the station in an antique firetruck, then attempting to send out messages using a typewriter and carrier pigeon.
He’s interrupted by Cpt. Jim Brown, who tells Wright that he’d be better off using Twitter, accessible on his “internet machine.”
The Olympia Fire Department began using Twitter at the beginning of this year, sending out information about local fires, and often retweeting the Olympia Police Department, and neighboring Lacey Fire District 3.
Follow the Olympia Fire Department at @OlyFireDept. The Olympia Police Department can be found at @OlyPD. Lacey Fire District 3 can be found at @LaceyFireDist3.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
