Lion dance performances kick off Lunar New Year celebration

The lion and folk dance team from the Lien-Hoa Buddhist Temple will perform at various places in Thurston County on Saturday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
At 10:30 a.m., the team will perform at Liz’s Hair Spa & Waxing at 1115 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Unit C, in Olympia.
At 11:30 a.m., the team will perform at Emperor’s Palace at 400 Cooper Point Road SW in Olympia.
At noon, the team will perform at Tieng’s Instyle Salon at 3209 Harrison Ave. NW, Unit 101, in Olympia.
At 1 p.m., the team will perform at the Emperor’s Palace at 7321 Martin Way E. in Lacey.
All performances are free and open to the public.
