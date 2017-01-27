Tree care to affect traffic along Maple Park Drive near Capitol

Starting Monday, tree maintenance work will affect traffic along Maple Park Drive between Capitol Way and Jefferson Street as well as the Maple Park Drive entrance to the Plaza Garage, where parking is available for state employees who do not work on the Capitol Campus.
Cones, barricades, and flaggers will guide vehicles and pedestrians through the area.
The Department of Enterprise Services has contracted with Arbor Care Tree Specialists to prune 50 trees along Maple Park Drive to improve tree health, ensure public safety and provide appropriate vehicle clearance. The work will be conducted from 8 a.m. to dusk Monday through Friday. Chain saws and a chipper machine will make a lot of noise at times.
Dead wood will be removed, and trees will be pruned to increase illumination from street lights, provide vehicle clearance, and clear branches affecting the Employment Security Building.
Two dying maple trees at the west end of Maple Park Drive will be removed and later replaced with two new sugar maple trees. A stump grinder will be used to prepare the area for planting the new trees.
Arbor Care Tree Specialists also will grind three stumps near the Water Garden in the north plaza of the Employment Security Building. The stumps are being removed so that three new trees can be planted to replace three failing ash trees that were recently removed.
Wood chips will be stockpiled near the parking lot west of the Employment Security Building as part of Enterprise Services’ sustainable practice of reusing pruning by-products on campus landscape beds to suppress weeds and retain soil moisture.
